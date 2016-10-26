FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 28 pct rise in Q3 net profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 10 months ago

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 28 pct rise in Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 28 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier as the world's biggest gambling hub showed tentative signs of a turnaround after plummeting growth in the past two years.

The company reported profit of HK$2.7 billion ($348.13 million) for the quarter ended in September, while revenue rose 5 percent to HK$12.9 billion.

Galaxy, one of six listed casino operators in the Chinese territory of Macau, has been hit by sagging demand from high roller Chinese gamblers due to a pervasive crackdown on corruption and slowing economic growth.

The former Portuguese colony, now a special administrative region belonging to China, is the only place in the country where citizens are legally allowed to gamble. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.