HONG KONG Oct 26 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 28 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier as the world's biggest gambling hub showed tentative signs of a turnaround after plummeting growth in the past two years.

The company reported profit of HK$2.7 billion ($348.13 million) for the quarter ended in September, while revenue rose 5 percent to HK$12.9 billion.

Galaxy, one of six listed casino operators in the Chinese territory of Macau, has been hit by sagging demand from high roller Chinese gamblers due to a pervasive crackdown on corruption and slowing economic growth.

The former Portuguese colony, now a special administrative region belonging to China, is the only place in the country where citizens are legally allowed to gamble. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)