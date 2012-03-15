UPDATE 1-Galaxy Entertainment 2011 net profit triples on new casino

* FY net profit HK$ 3bln v HK$3.3 bln forecast

* Opened Macau’s only new casino last year

* Shares have rocketed 73 pct in past 12 mths

* Analysts bullish on the stock (Writes through with details)

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday annual net profit jumped more than three-fold, although just short of expectations, as wealthy Chinese flocked to its new $2 billion casino, the only one to open in Macau last year.

A former Portuguese enclave that relies heavily on gaming revenues, Macau has remained insulated from weakness in the global economy with mainland gamblers continuing to surge into the only place where they are allowed to legally gamble at casinos.

Galaxy has seen its shares rocket 73 percent higher in past 12 months, outperforming most of its peers including a 10 percent gain for Wynn Macau Ltd.

“We had a record breaking year in many respects with the opening of Galaxy Macau. We really believe the best is yet to come for Galaxy Entertainment,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Drake said over the phone.

Galaxy, a $10 billion company controlled by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo and 13 percent owned by European private equity firm Permira, reported net profit of HK$3.0 billion for 2011.

That was up from HK$898 million a year earlier although shy of a forecast of HK$3.3 billion from Thomson Starmine, with analysts attributing the shortfall to bigger-than-expected losses on changes in assessing the fair value of financial instruments.

Macau, a tiny enclave located on the heel of China’s southern coast has been a huge cash cow for casino operators including Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Sands China.

Themed as a golden turreted palace and situated next to Sheldon Adelson’s gondola-filled Venetian property, Galaxy’s new resort helped its Macau market share surge to 22 percent in October, making it the second-largest operator after Macau pioneer SJM Holdings Ltd.

That market share has since fallen to 17 percent in February, a level analysts expect it to keep despite the opening of a new Adelson’s casino in April.

They remain bullish on the stock due to still buoyant demand from China’s burgeoning middle class who remain eager to spend heavily inside Macau’s kitschy casino fortresses.

But Edwin Fan, an analyst at Bank of China’s Investment Banking Group in Hong Kong who rates Galaxy a buy as the group’s top casino pick, noted there were some risks of slower-than-expected VIP growth.

“The ongoing slowdown in China’s economy could dampen consumer sentiment and enthusiasm for gambling,” he said.

A potential sell-down of Permira’s stake after it sold some of its holding last year suggests downside risks for current shareholders but also a buying opportunity for others, he added.