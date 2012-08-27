FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino operator Galaxy's H1 net profit jumps to HK$3.45 bln
August 27, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Casino operator Galaxy's H1 net profit jumps to HK$3.45 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment, posted a forecast-beating HK$3.45 billion ($445 million) in half-year net profit, boosted by a new casino and a steady flow of Chinese visitors keen to try their luck in the world’s largest gambling destination.

That was up from HK$378.3 million in the same period a year ago and above an average forecast of HK$2.8 billion from 5 analysts polled by Reuters.

Galaxy is controlled by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo and 13 percent owned by European private equity firm Permira. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

