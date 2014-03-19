FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Galaxy Entertainment 2013 net profit up 36 pct, meets estimates
March 19, 2014

RPT-Galaxy Entertainment 2013 net profit up 36 pct, meets estimates

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted a 36 percent increase in full-year net profit for 2013 as Chinese visitors flocked to its flagship property in the world’s largest gambling destination.

Galaxy, one of six licensed operators in Macau, said net profit for last year was HK$10.1 billion ($1.30 billion), in line with a Thomson Reuters forecast of HK$10.2 billion by 23 analysts.

A $40 billion company by market capitalisation, Galaxy is the second-biggest gaming firm in Macau after Sands China . ($1 = 7.7669 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill and Ryan Woo)

