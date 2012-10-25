Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment says Q3 EBIDTA grows 46 pct

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment posted a 46 p ercent year-on-year increase in EBITDA in the third quarter, its 16th consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth, boo sted by modest demand from super-rich Chinese gamblers.

Galaxy, a $ 13 billion casino firm by market capitalisation, said third quarter EBITDA was HK$2.6 billion ($335.48 million)compared with HK$1.8 billion a year earlier. This was compared to forecasts of HK$2.4 billion according to 5 analysts polled by Reuters.