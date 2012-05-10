FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts record Q1 EBITDA at HK$2.2 bln
May 10, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts record Q1 EBITDA at HK$2.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted a 202 percent rise in first-quarter EBITDA compared with the same period a year ago, bolstered by a steady stream of Chinese tourists into the world’s largest gambling destination.

It posted a record adjusted EBITDA of HK$2.2 billion ($283.38 million) for the three months ended in March 2012, which represented the 14th consecutive quarter of growth, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Galaxy a $12 billion casino firm by market capitalisation, announced at the end of April it would start construction on the second phase of its Galaxy Macau casino, set to open by mid-2015.

The projected date is likely to make it one of the next casinos to open in the lucrative market and ahead of rivals including MGM China and SJM Holdings, who are awaiting government approval for their developments.

