FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-Galaxy Entertainment FY net profit HK$10.1 bln, up 36 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Galaxy Entertainment FY net profit HK$10.1 bln, up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting problems)

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - March 19 (Reuters) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd : * Ent-announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says full year group revenue increased by 16% to HK$66 billion * Says FY net profit attributable to shareholders grew 36% to HK$10.1 billion * Says declared special dividend of HK$0.7 per share * Says FY total gaming revenue increased by almost 19% year-on-year to $350 billion * Says Galaxy Macau phase 2 - remains on budget and on schedule to complete by mid-2015

Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.