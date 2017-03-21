Galenica hit with 4.5 mln Sfr anti-trust fine, vows to appeal

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Galenica was fined 4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.5 million) by Swiss competition watchdog WEKO, which said on Tuesday the Swiss drug company's health care information unit abused its market-leading position to freeze rivals out of the services market.

Galenica countered in a separate release that it regarded the ruling as "incorrect in fact and law" and vowed to appeal.

Galenica's HCI Solutions unit sought since 2012 via contracts to make it more difficult for rival health care information services companies to establish themselves, resulting in a closure of the market, WEKO wrote in a statement.

$1 = 0.9969 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

