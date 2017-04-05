Galenica prices Galenica Sante unit IPO at 39 sfr/share -sources

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Galenica priced the initial public offering of its Sante unit at 39 Swiss francs per share, the top end its range, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Galenica was not immediately available for comment.

The Swiss drugmaker is splitting into a specialty drugs business, Vifor Pharma, which makes iron replacements as well as therapy for excessive potassium levels, and its Sante unit that runs hundreds of Amavita and Sun Store pharmacy outlets and a logistics business in Switzerland. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Paul Arnold; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

