4 months ago
CORRECTED-Galenica Sante raises nearly $2 bln in IPO, price set at 39 Sfr
#Corrections News
April 7, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Galenica Sante raises nearly $2 bln in IPO, price set at 39 Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read 1.90 billion, paragraph 1)

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.

Galenica Sante's offer was several times oversubscribed during the bookbuilding period, the company said in a statement, adding its free float amounts to 97.5 percent.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday the price had been set at 39 francs, the top end of the indicated range.

$1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

