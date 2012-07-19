FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key cooperator in Galleon insider cases gets probation
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Key cooperator in Galleon insider cases gets probation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Anil Kumar gets 2 years probation, to forfeit $2.26 mln

* Prosecutors called defendant’s cooperation extraordinary

* Kumar aided in convictions of Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta

July 19 (Reuters) - A former McKinsey & Co partner whose testimony helped convict Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta was sentenced on Thursday to two years probation.

Anil Kumar, the former McKinsey partner, was also ordered to forfeit $2.26 million. His sentence was handed down by Judge Denny Chin at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Kumar is among a handful of people who chose to plead guilty and help prosecutors and the FBI in their wide-ranging probe of illicit trading on Wall Street.

In a letter to Chin on Monday, prosecutors had called Kumar’s cooperation “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.