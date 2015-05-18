FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Galleon trader's wife suffers reversal in suit against FBI agents
May 18, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Galleon trader's wife suffers reversal in suit against FBI agents

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday reversed an order that cleared the way for a lawsuit against FBI agents over intimate calls between a former Galleon Group trader and his wife captured in wiretaps during a broad insider trading probe.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ordered a judge in Connecticut to dismiss a lawsuit by Arlene Villamia-Drimal, Craig Drimal’s wife, against 16 current and former Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hccln8

