Ex-Galleon trader's wife suffers reversal in suit against FBI agents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday reversed an order that cleared the way for a lawsuit against FBI agents over intimate calls between a former Galleon Group trader and his wife captured in wiretaps during a broad insider trading probe.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ordered a judge in Connecticut to dismiss a lawsuit by Arlene Villamia-Drimal, Craig Drimal’s wife, against 16 current and former Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

