a year ago
Galliford Try says too early to predict Brexit vote impact
July 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Galliford Try says too early to predict Brexit vote impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British housing and construction firm Galliford Try said on Tuesday it was too early to predict the effect of Britain's decision to leave the European Union but said it expected its full-year profit to be in line with expectations.

The firm built 3,078 homes in the year to the end of June, up from 2,769 a year earlier, it said in a trading statement.

Its full-year pretax profit is expected to rise to 132.4 million pounds ($173 million) from 117 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

"The balance of our businesses and the strength of our order books mean that we are well-placed to manage the impact of this uncertainty," it said regarding the impact of Britain's June 23 referendum on leaving the EU.

$1 = 0.7652 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

