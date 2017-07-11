July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try
, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion)
attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects
full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts'
forecasts.
Galliford said that it saw a strong performance across all
of its businesses, with revenue growth accelerating in the
second half at its Linden Homes division. It said it was
sticking to its forecasts for 2018.
Analysts forecast profit before tax for the year ending June
30 to be 46 million pounds to 59 million pounds ($59.2- $75.9
million), the company said.
"As we enter the new financial year, we are cautious about
the impact of the current political uncertainty following the
general election and the medium-term outlook for the macro
economy," Galliford cautioned.
Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 1,212.8 pence
at 0705 GMT, placing them second on the FTSE Mid Cap
index gainers list.
($1 = 0.7765 pounds)
