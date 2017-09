LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Construction firm Galliford Try raised its interim dividend by 47 percent to 22 pence after strong house building demand drove up revenues and profits in the six months to end-2014.

Profit before tax rose 12 percent to 42.5 million pounds ($65.2 million) in the first half of its financial year, while revenues were up 35 percent at 1.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6517 pounds) (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by Paul Sandle)