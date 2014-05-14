FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galliford Try upgrades profit forecast on housing boost
May 14, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Galliford Try upgrades profit forecast on housing boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Construction and housebuilding firm Galliford Try said it was on track to beat profit forecasts for its financial year as Britain’s housing market takes off, boosting its house prices more than expected in spring.

Galliford, updating on the four and a half months since January, said on Wednesday it expects to report profits not less than 92 million pounds ($154.91 million) for the twelve months to the end of June, higher than a current analyst consensus forecast of 89.7 million pounds.

$1 = 0.5939 British Pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment

