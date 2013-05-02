FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galliford Try wins Manchester deals worth 36.5 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try wins Manchester deals worth 36.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Galliford Try announces building projects in Manchester totalling £36.5

million * RED Property Services has appointed Galliford Try to construct the £13.3 million Old Trafford Supporters Club hotel * Galliford Try has concluded an agreement with The Carlyle Group and its joint venture partners Nikal and Abstract Securities to build the second stage of the Soapworks project in a £12.5 million contract. * Muse Developments has contracted Galliford Try to deliver the sixth phase of the Smithfield residential project in Salford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.