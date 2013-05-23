FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford Try's partnerships business wins work worth 56.3 mln stg
May 23, 2013

BRIEF-Galliford Try's partnerships business wins work worth 56.3 mln stg

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Galliford try’s partnerships business selected for contracts worth £56.3

million * One Housing Group has chosen Partnerships as the preferred bidder to deliver the £17.8 million Batavia Road scheme in London * the Partnerships business has been selected by clients in the South West, North West and North East to deliver a further 13 affordable housing projects which will involve building 392 new homes across the country in contracts worth a combined £38.5 million.

