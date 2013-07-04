BRIEF-Galliford Try says FY in line, upbeat on new year

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Group expects to announce its results for the full year on 17 September 2013. * Continued to make good progress resulting in record group profits in line

with the market consensus * Record total landbank of 11,300 plots up 8% (30 June 2012: 10,500 plots). * Record £313 million year end sales carried forward position up 15% (2012:

£273 million). * We start the year in an encouraging position * Construction order book of £1.65 billion (30 June 2012: £1.65 billion).