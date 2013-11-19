FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford Try says sales up 21 pct to 585 mln stg
November 19, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try says sales up 21 pct to 585 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Contracted or completed sales has risen, from last year’s record position, by

21% to £585 million * Of which £485 million is for the current financial year to 30 June 2014, up

33% on last year * Sales prices up by between one and three per cent since start of the

financial year * Landbank increasing by 24% to a record 13,000 plots (2012: 10,500 * Robust construction order book at £1.75 billion (2012: £1.6 billion) * 93% of projected revenues for financial year to 30 June 2014 secured with 55%

