FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galliford Try posts flat H1 profit, outlook positive
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Galliford Try posts flat H1 profit, outlook positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Auto alert - Galliford Try PLC interim dividend 12 pence per share * In a stable market we are seeing continued momentum in housebuilding * H1 profit before tax £32.3M versus £32.2M * Group revenue¹ £678.3M versus £746.8M * Dividend per share 12.0P versus 9.0P * Completions at 1,364 units; 1,229 units net of jv partner share (H1 2012

1,352 and 1,216). * Encouraged by our performance since the start of the calendar year * Confident of meeting the board’s expectations for the full year * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.