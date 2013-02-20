BRIEF-Galliford Try posts flat H1 profit, outlook positive

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC : * Auto alert - Galliford Try PLC interim dividend 12 pence per share * In a stable market we are seeing continued momentum in housebuilding * H1 profit before tax £32.3M versus £32.2M * Group revenue¹ £678.3M versus £746.8M * Dividend per share 12.0P versus 9.0P * Completions at 1,364 units; 1,229 units net of jv partner share (H1 2012

1,352 and 1,216). * Encouraged by our performance since the start of the calendar year * Confident of meeting the board’s expectations for the full year * Source text