Ex-EADS boss to head French development project-paper
June 6, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-EADS boss to head French development project-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - France’s new socialist government will on Wednesday name Louis Gallois, the former chief executive of aerospace giant EADS, to head a 35-billion-euro economic development project, French daily Les Echos said without citing its sources.

Gallois will oversee investments in multiple areas from broadband networks to universities as part of the so-called ‘Grand Emprunt’ or big loan programme launched by former president Nicolas Sarkozy as a way of stimulating the economy during the last recession.

The previous commissioner of the programme, Rene Ricol, resigned after Francois Hollande won the French presidential election in May. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

