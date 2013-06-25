FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galp sells CLH stake to Canadian firm for 111 mln euros
June 25, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Galp sells CLH stake to Canadian firm for 111 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 25 (Reuters) - Portugal’s oil and gas company Galp has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Spain’s CLH to Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp for 111 million euros ($145.13 million), the Portuguese company said on Tuesday.

CLH, whose full name is Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos, is a fuel and oil storage and transportation company.

“This transaction falls within the objective to monetise non-core assets and to focus on the development of Galp’s exploration and production portfolio,” Galp wrote in a statement published on market regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).

BBVA acted as financial advisor to Galp Energia, it said. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Andrei Khalip)

