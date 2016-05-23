FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's Galp fined by Spanish antitrust body over consumer rights
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 23, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Portugal's Galp fined by Spanish antitrust body over consumer rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish antitrust body CNMC said on Monday it had fined the Spanish arm of Portugal's Galp Energia 400,000 euros ($448,280) for abusing consumer rights.

The CNMC said it had received a number of complaints since mid-2012 of company representatives changing users' power supplier to Galp without the consumers' consent.

The fine also related to Galp's practise of charging consumers to use some of the group's customer care phone lines.

Galp has two months to the appeal the fine, the CNMC said.

$1 = 0.8923 euros Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
