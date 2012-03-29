FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galp shareholders agree on ENI stake sale
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 29, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

Galp shareholders agree on ENI stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, March 29 (Reuters) - Key shareholders in Portugal’s oil company Galp reached a deal on Thursday allowing Italy’s Eni to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in phases and at least two different batches, state-run CGD bank said.

Eni, which owns a third of Galp, has already said it does not want to remain invested in listed companies it does not control. The stake had been locked by an older shareholder pact.

CGD, one of Galp shareholders, said in a statement ENI can now sell a stake of up to 18 percent in the market.

Amorim Enegria, which holds another third of Galp and is a led by Portuguese entrepreneur Americo Amorim with participation by Angola’s state oil company Sonangol, also agreed to buy or name a third party to buy an additional 5 percent stake in Galp from ENI.

Sonangol has said it is negotiating to buy half of the Italian group’s stake. Sonangol holds a 15 percent indirect stake already through its 45 percent stake in Amorim Energia, which controls a third of Galp, but wants a direct stake.

Galp has stakes in various prolific oil finds in Brazil.

A report in Diario Economico earlier said that in a first stage Amorim will increase its stake in Galp and then Sonangol will take a direct stake. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.