Galp ups investment, EBITDA growth seen
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 6 years

Galp ups investment, EBITDA growth seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp Energia plans to invest 1 billion to 1.2 billion euros this year and then 1.2 billion euros annually until 2016, higher than under its previous plan following a stake sale in its Brazilian unit, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the previous strategic plan for 2012-2015, annual investment was at around 900 million euros.

The company said it expected EBITDA compound annual growth rate for 2011-2016 to be around 25 percent, while predicting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year between 900 million euros and 1.1 billion euros.

Last November, Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group agreed to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in Galp’s Brazilian unit, which lifted many doubts over Galp’s ability to finance its part of costly Brazilian projects. Galp is mostly a refiner and a relative newcomer in the world of big oil.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

0 : 0
