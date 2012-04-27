FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Galp Q1 net 50 mln euros, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Friday a lower-than-expected first quarter net profit of 50 million euros, boosted by upstream activities and natural gas despite pressure on refining margins.

Galp said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 48 percent to 200 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 56 million euros and EBITDA of 208 million euros.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

