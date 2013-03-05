FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galp ups investment outlook, reiterates 2020 output goal
March 5, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Galp ups investment outlook, reiterates 2020 output goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, March 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp Energia raised its investment outlook for the next few years on Tuesday, expecting capital expenditure of up to 1.6 billion euros a year until 2017, 400 million euros more than under its previous plan.

The company put this year’s capex at between 1.2 billion and 1.4 billion euros, while the annual estimated capex until 2017 was put at between 1.4 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros. The previous plan was for 2012-2016.

The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi offshore oil field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola and other African countries. It expects to boost its output to 300,000 barrels per day by 2020 from just around 24,000 bpd now.

The company said it expected EBITDA compound annual growth rate for 2013-2017 to be around 25 percent - the same as under the previous plan - while predicting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year between 1.1 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

