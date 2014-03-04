FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal Galp ups investment plan slightly to support output growth
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal Galp ups investment plan slightly to support output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp Energia GALP.LS slightly raised its investment outlook for the next few years on Tuesday to support its ambitious production growth plan until 2020 from projects in Brazil and Africa.

Galp expects to increase its output at an average compound growth rate of 40 percent until 2020, when production should reach 300,000 barrels per day.

Galp put annual estimated capital expenditure until 2018 at between 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) and 1.7 billion euros, up from 1.4 billion to 1.6 billion euros under its previous plan for 2013-2017. It expects to invest between 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion euros this year.

The company said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) compound annual growth rate until 2018 to be above 25 percent.

$1 = 0.7260 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.