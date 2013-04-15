Galp oil output, refining up in first quarter

LISBON, April 15 (Reuters) - Portuguese energy company Galp’s crude output jumped 21 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and the amount of oil it processed rose over 6 percent thanks to a new diesel production unit.

Galp said on Monday sales of refined products to direct clients fell 9 percent to 2.4 million tonnes due to a recession at home. However, exports rose 17 percent to 1 million tonnes in the quarter, helped by diesel sales from the new unit at the Sines refinery. Galp did not provide a total sales figure.

The company refined a total of 21.5 million barrels at its two refineries in Portugal in the January-March period, up 15 percent from the preceding quarter.

Its net entitlement production from overseas projects where it has stakes rose to 20,100 barrels per day. That was almost 14 percent more than in the previous quarter.

The company is still mainly a refiner but it has made a breakthrough into oil production over the past few years.

It has a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi field that has ramped up production since 2011, and is a partner in other prolific Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola and Mozambique. Galp aims to triple its oil output by 2015.

Galp’s natural gas sales were practically stable compared to a year earlier at 1.72 billion cubic metres.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on April 29.

Its shares were flat 12.04 euros in early trade on Monday, slightly underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Keiron Henderson)