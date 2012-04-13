Galp refining volumes soar, crude output up

LISBON, April 13 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp said on Friday it refined almost 50 percent more crude in the first quarter of 2012 than a year ago as its oil production rose by 19 percent.

The volume of oil processed at its two refineries rose to 20.26 million barrels. European oil refining margins jumped early this year as plants profited from the reduced capacity due to the closure of Petroplus’ refineries.

Galp’s oil output measured in average working interest from projects where the company has stakes rose to 22,600 barrels per day. The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other prolific Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola.

Galp did not provide a figure for total sales of refined products, which have previously declined due to Portugal’s recession. But it said sales to direct clients rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 2.6 million tonnes, while exports more than doubled to some 900,000 tonnes.

Galp’s natural gas sales rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to nearly 1.73 billion cubic metres.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on April 27.

Its shares were 0.4 percent higher in early trade on Friday, while Lisbon’s broader PSI20 stock index was off 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)