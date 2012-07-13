FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galp refining volumes tick up, crude output rises
July 13, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Galp refining volumes tick up, crude output rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp said on Friday it refined 3 percent more crude in the second quarter of 2012 than a year ago as its oil production rose by 18 percent.

The volume of oil processed at its two refineries rose to 21.46 million barrels. European oil refining margins jumped early this year as plants profited from the reduced capacity due to the closure of Petroplus’ refineries.

Galp’s oil output measured in average working interest from projects where the company has stakes rose to 25,800 barrels per day. The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola.

Galp did not provide a figure for total sales of refined products, which have previously declined due to Portugal’s recession. But it said sales to direct clients fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 2.5 million tonnes, while exports rose 6 percent to some 800,000 tonnes.

Galp’s natural gas sales rose 26.4 percent from a year earlier to nearly 1.5 billion cubic metres.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on July 27.

Its shares were unchanged in early trade on Friday, while Lisbon’s broader PSI20 stock index was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
