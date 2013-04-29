FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galp profit soars 52 pct on Brazil, gas trading
April 29, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Galp profit soars 52 pct on Brazil, gas trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Monday a sharper-than-expected 52 percent increase in quarterly net profit thanks to a rise in oil output, mainly in Brazil, and gains from natural gas trading, despite a recession at home.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company’s stocks of crude, totalled 75 million euros ($97.7 million) in the first quarter of this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 253 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 70 million euros and EBITDA of 253 million euros.

The company had earlier announced that its crude output jumped 21 percent in the quarter from a year earlier and the amount of oil it processed rose over 6 percent thanks to a new diesel production unit. Natural gas trading volumes rose 15 percent.

The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola and Mozambique. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

