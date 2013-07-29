Portugal's Galp Q1 profit falls 33 pct on depreciation costs

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Monday a 33 percent drop in quarterly net profit mainly due to depreciation costs of its recently-launched diesel unit while oil output only edged up slightly.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company’s stocks of crude, totalled 86 million euros ($114 million) in the second quarter of this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to 304 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 80 million euros and EBITDA of 288 million euros.

The company had earlier announced that its crude output edged up 3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and the amount of oil it processed rose 4.1 percent.

The company, mainly a refiner, has made a breakthrough into oil production over the past few years, thanks to a large extent to a 10 percent interest in Brazil’s giant Lula/Tupi field. It is also a partner in other prolific Brazilian projects and operates in Angola and Mozambique. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)