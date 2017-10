NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin has issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley over an analyst’s discussions with investors on Facebook.

“The Securities Division has put out a subpoena to Morgan Stanley in connection with the analyst’s discussion with certain institutional investors about the revenue prospects for Facebook,” a spokesman for Galvin’s office said.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not immediately return an e-mail requesting comment.