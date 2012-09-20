GAM hedge funds seek havens from QE-fuelled inflation

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fund manager GAM fears money-printing moves by central banks to revive flagging economies could stoke inflation, and is hedging funds with trades in U.S. fixed income and gold mining companies, its investment director said.

Adrian Owens, who runs fixed income and currency hedge funds including the GAM Star Global Rates fund, said central banks were likely to leave quantitative easing (QE) - buying assets to pump money into weak economies to stimulate growth - in place for longer than necessary to make sure bank lending and economic growth resume.

He thinks the extra money in circulation could eventually feed through into higher prices than many investors expect.

“With QE we’re playing with fire,” he said at a briefing with journalists this week.

“Once credit growth comes, there’s a huge amount of stimulus still in the background. Central banks will err on the side of caution and leave stimulus in place for too long.”

September has seen a wave of major announcements from central banks eager to avoid economic stagnation as major economies struggle to reduce debt burdens.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week unveiled another ambitious stimulus programme, which will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt a month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, is midway through a four-month programme of 50 billion pounds ($81 billion) of asset purchases that it started in July, while the Bank of Japan this week boosted its asset-buying programme.

Owens said he had spotted an opportunity in the U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) market, where the yield premia - also known as the inflation breakeven rates - on the 10-year and 30-year bonds are roughly similar, at 2.553 percent and 2.550 percent respectively.

“It’s attractive buying TIPS but you’re getting in at pretty poor levels,” Owens said, indicating that while these bonds may offer a degree of protection against future price rises they looked expensive.

Rather than just buying these bonds - which offer a haven against future rising prices - Owens is shorting 10-year bonds and buying 30-year, in the belief that long-term inflation expectations are too low.

“It’s usually a sloping curve. I‘m very comfortable selling the 10-year and buying 30-year,” he added.

SHORTING U.S. BONDS

Meanwhile, Tim Haywood, who co-manages the GAM Absolute Return Bond fund, said GAM funds have bought convertible bonds issued by gold mining firms, as a way to try and hedge against inflation. Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge.

GAM is also shorting U.S. government bonds, which it thinks looks expensive relative to the inflation outlook and relative to European bonds.

Owens said he had bought puts - the right to sell - on U.S. four and five-year bonds, whilst selling puts on similar maturity bonds in Europe.

“The Fed has said nothing is going to happen, and markets tend to extrapolate that forward. We’ll make money if these rates are not sustained, as long as U.S. yields rise faster than European yields.”

The European Central Bank is also using monetary tools as it seeks to shore up the euro zone. This month it announced a potentially unlimited bond-buying program, known as OMT (outright monetary transactions), to try and lower the borrowing costs of struggling euro zone members.

The program will see the bond purchases “sterilized” - whereby the ECB will take interest-bearing deposits from banks every week, matching the amount spent on the bonds - as a way to allay German fears that it will stoke inflation.

But Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement that “the purchase of government bonds by the Eurosystem ... (is) tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes”.

GAM, part of Swiss-based GAM Holding, runs $48 billion in assets across long-only and hedge fund strategies.