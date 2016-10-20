FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
GAM expects "significantly" lower profit for 2016
October 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

GAM expects "significantly" lower profit for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss asset management firm GAM warned on Thursday that it expects profits this year to be "significantly" lower due to a drop in performance fees as turbulent market conditions and major political events affect client sentiment.

The firm expects the level of performance fees in the second half to be similar to the first half's 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.21 million). Its performance fees in 2015 amounted to 82.8 million francs.

"Elevated valuations across many equity and credit markets, as well as uncertainties stemming from the U.S. presidential election and other political events, are likely to continue to weigh on investors' risk appetite, flows and assets", the company said.

At the end of September GAM said it had assets under management of 119.1 billion Swiss francs, up 5 percent since June 30. The group's overall net inflows totalled 700 million francs in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
