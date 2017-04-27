FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
GAM shareholders block bonuses for senior management at AGM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 4 months ago

GAM shareholders block bonuses for senior management at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders in GAM Holding on Thursday blocked the Swiss asset manager's plan to pay up to 16 million Swiss francs ($16.1 million) in bonuses to the company's executive management team.

In a binding vote at the Zurich-based money manager's annual general meeting, 64.83 percent of shareholders voted against the proposed bonuses.

Shareholders in Switzerland were given veto power over executive and board compensation following a referendum on the issue in 2013.

$1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, edited by John Revill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.