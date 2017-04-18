FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
GAM posts 2.8 bln Sfr Q1 net inflows, urges AGM reject RBR proposals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 4 months ago

GAM posts 2.8 bln Sfr Q1 net inflows, urges AGM reject RBR proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.

"As we start to see our strategy deliver tangible results, I urge all our shareholders to fully support the candidates proposed by the board and vote against those candidates proposed by RBR at our upcoming AGM," Hugh Scott-Barrett, a member of the board of directors and the proposed chairman, said in a statement. The annual general meeting (AGM) is due to take place on April 27.

RBR, which has said it owns close to 5 percent of GAM shares, is publicly campaigning for GAM to cut costs by 100 million francs, appoint three new board members and a new chairwoman, and replace Chief Executive Alexander Friedman.

Group assets under management rose 5 percent in the three months to end-March to 126.9 billion francs, Zurich-based GAM said.

$1 = 1.0039 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.