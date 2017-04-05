FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
GAM Holding urges shareholders to reject RBR proposals at AGM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 5 months ago

GAM Holding urges shareholders to reject RBR proposals at AGM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM Holding on Wednesday urged shareholders to reject proposals from activist hedge fund investor RBR amid pressure from the group to cut costs and change chief executive.

"The Board of Directors believes its proposed candidates will best serve the interests of all shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and AGAINST the proposals made by the Requesting Shareholders," Zurich-based GAM said in an invitation to its annual general meeting due to take place on April 27.

RBR wants GAM to cut 353 back office jobs to help lower costs by 100 million Swiss francs annually, and has proposed to elect Kasia Robinski as chairwoman, William Raynar as a board member and Rudolf Bohli on its board of directors. It also wants to replace current Chief Executive Alexander Friedman.

The size of RBR's stake in GAM is closer to 5 percent than 3 percent, RBR founder and Chief Investment Officer Bohli said last week. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.