August 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Swiss money manager GAM's profit drops 34 pct amid turbulent markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAM reported a 34 percent drop in first-half net profit on Wednesday, due to a significant drop in performance fees, and the Swiss money manager expects market environment to be difficult for the rest of the year.

* Zurich-based GAM said its investment management business saw net outflows of 5.6 billion Swiss francs ($5.80 billion) due to heightened risk aversion among investors following a prolonged period of market volatility.

* "The turmoil we have been seeing since the second half of 2015 is likely to continue affecting clients' risk appetite, flows and assets," Chief Executive Alexander Friedmann said.

* Friedmann said the company is committed to its financial targets of increasing diluted underlying earnings per share in excess of 10 percent on an annualised basis.

* GAM said the second presidential election in Austria and Italy's referendum on constitutional reform in October, the U.S. elections in early November and Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union all have the potential to unsettle investors. ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Adrian Croft)

