Gambia pulls out of Commonwealth - government statement

BANJUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gambia has withdrawn from the Commonwealth of Nations, the 54-member grouping including Britain and most of its former colonies, according to a statement released by the West African nation on Wednesday.

“The government has withdrawn its membership of the British Commonwealth and decided that the Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism,” read a statement broadcast on state television. (Reporting By Pap Saine; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)