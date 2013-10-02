FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambia pulls out of Commonwealth - government statement
October 2, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Gambia pulls out of Commonwealth - government statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gambia has withdrawn from the Commonwealth of Nations, the 54-member grouping including Britain and most of its former colonies, according to a statement released by the West African nation on Wednesday.

“The government has withdrawn its membership of the British Commonwealth and decided that the Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism,” read a statement broadcast on state television. (Reporting By Pap Saine; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

