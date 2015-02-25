FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambia's economy contracted in 2014 on weak tourism, agriculture
February 25, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Gambia's economy contracted in 2014 on weak tourism, agriculture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gambia’s gross domestic product turned negative in 2014, its central bank said on Wednesday, as fears of the Ebola epidemic hurt tourism and scant rainfall curbed agricultural output.

GDP contracted by 1.4 percent compared with growth of 4.6 percent in 2013 and 5.9 percent in 2012.

“The deceleration in economic activity in 2014 was primarily due to lower agricultural production which declined by 22 percent due to late and insufficient rains and the negative impact of the Ebola epidemic on the tourism sector,” Central Bank governor Amadou Colley told reporters on Wednesday. (Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

