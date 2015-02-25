UPDATE 1-Gambia's economy contracted in 2014 on weak tourism, agriculture

(Adds details)

BANJUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gambia’s gross domestic product turned negative in 2014, its central bank said on Wednesday, as fears of the Ebola epidemic hurt tourism and scant rainfall curbed agricultural output.

The GDP of the tiny, West African groundnut producer contracted by 1.4 percent compared with growth of 4.6 percent in 2013 and 5.9 percent in 2012.

“The deceleration in economic activity in 2014 was primarily due to lower agricultural production which declined by 22 percent due to late and insufficient rains and the negative impact of the Ebola epidemic on the tourism sector,” Central Bank governor Amadou Colley told reporters on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation in 2014 rose to 6.9 percent last year versus a target of 5 percent, Colley added.

Gambia’s sprawling white beaches are a magnet for European tourists, especially during the northern hemisphere winter. No Ebola cases have been reported in Gambia but other West African countries such as Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone have reported thousands of deaths from the haemorrhagic fever.

In what could deal a further blow to tourism, gunmen attempted to overthrow long-term ruler Yahya Jammeh in December, leading to a ramp-up in security measures.