Early results show Gambia leader trailing in presidential vote

DAKAR, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Partial results showed Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh trailing his main rival in a presidential election on Friday.

A Reuters reporter at the electoral commission said Jammeh's rival, real estate developer Adama Barrow, had 44 percent of the vote against Jammeh's 40 percent and 15 percent for Mammah Kandeh.

Multiple civil society sources on Twitter leaked identical results, with 39 out of 53 constituencies counted. (Reporting by Tim Cocks and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)