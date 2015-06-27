FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambia rescinds expulsion of businessman accused of Hezbollah ties
June 27, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Gambia rescinds expulsion of businessman accused of Hezbollah ties

2 Min Read

BANJUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has reversed a decision to deport a Lebanese businessman accused by the United States of providing financial support to the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah.

Husayn Tajideen, an importer of rice and flour who also owns the country’s largest shopping centre, was accused of “unacceptable business practices” and expelled from Gambia earlier this month.

The authorities had also ordered the closure of his businesses.

A statement issued by the president’s office on Friday said that the expulsion order had been rescinded and Tajideen had pledged to adhere to standard business practices.

The United States accuses Tajideen and two brothers of running an African business network that helps finance Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi‘ite Muslim group.

Tajideen’s family has in the past denied accusations that some of its businesses serve as fronts for Hezbollah.

Gambia ordered Tajideen’s expulsion once before, accusing him of profiteering, although he later received a presidential pardon for unclear reasons. (Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Digby Lidstone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
