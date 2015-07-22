Gambia Jammeh says pardons dozens charged with treason

BANJUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said on Wednesday he has pardoned all prisoners charged with treason from 1994 to 2013, excluding those who tried to unseat him in a failed coup in December.

Jammeh, speaking on the tiny West African nation’s national television to mark his 21 anniversary in power, did not specify the number of people affected by the pardon, but it could include dozens involved in coup plots in 2006 and 2009.

Jammeh, 50, has ruled the splinter of land wedged inside Senegal with a firm hand since he came to power in a 1994 coup.

Rights groups say he stifled dissent and he has faced increased criticism from abroad over issues ranging from human rights abuses to cracking down on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. (Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)