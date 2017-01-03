FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambia electoral commissioner flees country after threats
January 3, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 8 months ago

Gambia electoral commissioner flees country after threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gambia's electoral commission chairman has fled the country because he received threats after declaring President Yahya Jammeh the loser of a Dec. 1 election, a family member and a colleague said on Tuesday.

It was not known where Alieu Momar Njai might have gone.

President-elect Adama Barrow won the vote and Jammeh conceded defeat but on Dec. 9 he said he would not step down - a change of heart that drew international condemnation. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)

