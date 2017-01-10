FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECOWAS says mediation mission to Gambia delayed until Friday
January 10, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 7 months ago

ECOWAS says mediation mission to Gambia delayed until Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A mediation mission by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to Gambia has been delayed from Wednesday until Friday, the grouping said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gambia is locked in political crisis after President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept his defeat in a Dec. 1 election by opposition candidate Adama Barrow.

The standoff prompted an ECOWAS delegation led by Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to intervene to try to ensure a peaceful transition of power in the tiny West African country. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Gareth Jones)

